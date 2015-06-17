Jun 16, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Sweden defender Lina Nilsson (16) battles for the ball with Australia forward Caitlin Foord (9) during the second half in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich...

Australia held on for a comfortable 1-1 draw with Sweden in their women's World Cup group D game on Tuesday to qualify in the runner-up spot and earn a date with Brazil in the next round.

Australia ended in second place on four points, three behind the United States, and will play the Brazilians in Moncton on June 21. Sweden finished on three points and must now wait to see if they qualify as one of the best-placed third teams.

In an open game played before a crowd of just 10,000 in Edmonton, Lisa De Vanna opened the scoring for Australia in the fifth minute when she ran onto a long ball from her own half and tucked the ball home from just inside the area.

Sofia Jakobsson equalised 10 minutes later, cutting in from the right wing and firing in a left foot shot from outside the box that took the keeper by surprise at her near post.

Sweden though struggled to make much of an impact in the second half and Australia, who reached the quarter-finals in 2007 and 2011, easily held on. Sweden's best performance came in 2003 when they lost in the final.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren. Editing by Andrew Both)