Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
Brazil recorded their third straight victory in Group E and eliminated Costa Rica from the women's World Cup with a 1-0 win in Monition on Wednesday.
Brazil, who have yet to concede a goal at the tournament, finished top of the group on nine points, five ahead of second-placed South Korea, and will face Australia in the last 16 on Sunday.
With first place in the group already locked up, Brazil rested several first-choice players against the Costa Ricans.
The South Americans dictated the pace of the game but could not find a way past goalkeeper Dinnia Diaz until the 83rd minute when midfielder Raquel Fernandes scored the winner.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BARCELONA Force India, who use Mercedes engines, would be against the German manufacturer helping Honda to improve their Formula One power units, the team's deputy principal Bob Fernley said on Friday.