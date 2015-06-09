Jun 8, 2015; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Cameroon defender Christine Manie (2) battles for the ball with Ecuador forward Monica Quinteros (11) during the first half in a Group C soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 8, 2015; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Cameroon defender Christine Manie (2) celebrates in front of forward Gaelle Enganamouit (17) after scoring a goal in the first half against Ecuador in a Group C soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 8, 2015; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Cameroon forward Gabrielle Onguene (7) dribbles the ball in front of Ecuador midfielder Kerlly Real (19) during the second half in a Group C soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Gaelle Enganamouit scored a hat-trick as Cameroon belied their lowly world ranking of 53rd with a commanding 6-0 victory over fellow Women's World Cup debutants Ecuador in their Group C opener in Vancouver on Monday.

Les Lionnes, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing as runners-up at last year's African Women's Championship, took advantage of several defensive lapses by Ecuador with a three-goal burst in 11 minutes during the first half.

Madelaine Ngono Mani pounced on a rebound to score the opening goal in the 34th minute before fellow forward Enganamouit made it 2-0 just two minutes later with a right-footed blast.

The speedy Cameroon forwards dominated up front and Christine Manie struck from the penalty spot in the 44th minute after sending Ecuador goalkeeper Shirley Berruz the wrong way, burying the ball low to the left with a thunderous shot.

Ecuador were reduced to 10 players when defender Ligia Moreira was red carded in the 66th minute and Enganamouit took advantage seven minutes later when she found the back of the net from close range.

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, who orchestrated many of Cameroon's attacking moves in her 50th international match, scored from the penalty spot in the 79th minute before Enganamouit followed suit in the 94th to make it 6-0.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)