Jun 15, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema (9) heads the ball against Canada during the first half in a Group A soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

VANCOUVER Netherlands will be hoping the teenager known as the Messi of women’s football discovers her scoring touch as they seek an upset win over Japan at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Vivianne Miedema is just 18-years-old but 19 goals in 26 internationals have marked her out as a precocious talent and have evoked comparison with Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

At the finals in Canada, however, she has yet to live up to the hype as she awaits a first goal that her compatriots hope will come in the last 16 clash with Japan at BC Place Stadium.

If the Dutch are to eliminate the reigning world champions and reach the quarter-finals in their maiden Women’s World Cup appearance, Miedema’s form in front of goal is key.

Netherlands squeezed into the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed finishers, scoring only twice in their opening three group games, with injury-hampered Miedema off colour.

But with the tournament well underway she has had time to shrug off the complaints and will be the focus of Dutch hopes.

Miedema’s hat-trick in the qualification playoff last year ensured the Netherlands progressed to the tournament in Canada and brought the comparison with Messi.

“It always comes up in interviews and I’ve got a bit tired of it,” she said recently. “We don’t really have anything in common; I don’t look like him, I don’t play like him and we have different personalities.

"From what I can see, he is always in the background, hardly giving interviews. I like to be in front of the camera talking about the best thing there is: football.

ELEGANT

“As a footballer, Messi is much more elegant with much more individual skill. The comparison does stroke my ego but it also means the pressure is greater. Everyone expects me to be scoring,” she told the Dutch press.

At the start of the finals, Netherlands coach Roger Reijners suggested Miedema had the potential to emerge as one of the stars of the tournament.

“She has got qualities ordinary footballers don’t have. She gives our team that something extra,” he said.

Miedema has been kicking a ball around since the age of four and it was not long after, according to her father Rene, that “everyone wanted this girl in their team”.

That has changed little in the subsequent years with 26 different clubs seeking to sign her last season before she decided to move to Bayern Munich’s women’s team.

But Miedema has never been one to celebrate her goals.

“No mad dances, no finger in the air. She believes a striker must score, so she is just doing her job,” her mother Carolien explained to the Dutch press last year.

Howwver, if she can find the net in Vancouver this week it is likely she will not be able to maintain her cool composure.

(writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)