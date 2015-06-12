Striker Fran Kirby says England will use their tactical nous to exploit Mexico's weaknesses in Saturday's Group F match at the Women's World Cup.

Mark Sampson's side were beaten 1-0 by France in their opening game of the tournament in Canada after opting for a 4-1-4-1 formation that drew a blank against Les Bleus.

England sit bottom of Group F but the 21-year-old Kirby believes they will be more adventurous in attack against Mexico.

"There has not been anyone who has been downhearted and there's nobody that doesn't think that we can't prove a point against Mexico," Kirby told the FA website (www.thefa.com).

"There are 23 players in this squad and the (same) 11 won't start every game. Mark is going to change it up a bit, he's going to play certain ways to suit different opponents.

"We're looking forward to attacking against Mexico and hopefully play some really nice football and get the win," the Reading striker continued.

"Mark would have known for a long time what system he wants to play against Mexico. (The coaches) have been doing loads of work on all three (Group F opponents) ever since we were drawn against them.

"They have looked at what Mexico are good at, what Colombia are good at, what they are not so good at, what their weaknesses are, and they pick players to suit that game."

England's final group match is against Colombia in Montreal on June 17.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)