July 2 Japan beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup in Edmonton on Wednesday after English defender Laura Bassett scored an own goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

Defending champions Japan will play the United States in the final on July 5 in Vancouver. The Americans beat Germany 2-0 in Tuesday's other semi-final in Montreal. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Steve Keating.)