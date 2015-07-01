EDMONTON A bullish Japan coach Norio Sasaki believes his players are technically "superior" to England's as he ramped up the pressure ahead of their women's World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

"I don't think the players are overconfident but it seems the coach is overconfident," joked Sasaki, speaking through a translator. "The players as individuals and as a team I hope that they will keep that confidence.

"As far as stamina, both teams face a tough task but even with those conditions I think the Japanese players are superior."

Sasaki's counterpart Mark Sampson, however, said the outcome of the clash at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Wednesday would not be purely about Japan's technical ability and would be about much more than skills on the ball.

"I think we are going to see a game of contrasting styles. I wouldn't argue that the fact that in potentially tight spaces, Japan have a way of moving the ball that can potentially cause teams problems," the England coach said.

"But there are a lot of weapons England are going to chuck their way tomorrow, which they are going to have to stand up to.

"OK, we have to appreciate and respect the quality they have got technically but we have got some half-decent players technically ourselves ... it is about which team can bring their style to the forefront and force it on the opponent."

Sasaki revealed that his family were particularly looking forward to the game given his daughter's husband is English.

"We have a sort of fight in the family," quipped Sasaki, who confirmed that striker Shinobu Ohno, who has yet to score in the tournament, would feature against England.

England midfielder Jill Scott, who featured in the team that beat Japan four years ago in the group stage, said the team were relishing their first appearance in the World Cup semi-finals.

"We have waited a long time for this moment and we are just really excited, we feel really relaxed going into matches and that has stood in our favour," she said.

"There is no difference tomorrow. We will give everything we have got and leave everything on the pitch."

