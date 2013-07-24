GOTHENBURG Defending champions Germany withstood a staggering assault by hosts Sweden to secure a narrow 1-0 win and advance to the final of the European women's soccer championship where they will face Norway or Denmark.

It was a game the hosts dominated everywhere but on the scoreboard. But, despite creating a slew of chances in front of a sellout home crowd, the Swedes could not find a way through the massed German ranks.

From the first whistle it looked like it would just be a matter of time before the Swedes scored but instead it was seven-times European champions Germany that took the lead in the 33rd minute.

Dzsenifer Maroszan latched on to Anja Mittag's pass and hit a weak shot under pressure, but she got enough power for the ball to roll over the line at the foot of Kristin Hammarstrom's post.

Roared on by the partisan crowd, the Swedes attacked in wave after wave, and twice they should have cancelled out Maroszan's opener.

First Lotta Schelin swept the ball into the back of the net for Sweden on the hour mark, but the referee disallowed the goal for a push on Annike Krahn.

Then Josefin Oqvist rolled the ball past Nadine Angerer for what looked like a certain equaliser, only for it to hit the far post and agonizingly stay out.

Germany will play either Norway or Denmark, who meet on Thursday night in Norrkoping.

