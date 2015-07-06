Jul 5, 2015; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after kicking a goal against Japan in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium. Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

VANCOUVER United States captain Carli Lloyd struck a sensational hat-trick inside the opening 16 minutes of the Women's World Cup final, including a goal from the half-way line, as her team took a shock 4-0 lead against Japan on Sunday.

The opener came in the third minute when Megan Rapinoe drove a low diagonal ball across the area and Lloyd timed her run to perfection, meeting the ball with a powerful, first-time drive past Japan keeper Ayumi Kaihori.

If Japan were shocked by conceding so early, they were utterly stunned when two minutes later Lloyd doubled the lead - again from a set-piece.

Again it was a low ball into the box, this time from a Lauren Holiday free-kick which the Japan defence failed to clear with the ball falling for Lloyd to gleefully slotted home.

Japan had barely time to regroup before they found themselves 3-0 down in the 14th minute when an awful attempted headed clearance from Azusa Iwashimizu fell to Holiday on the edge of the box, who blasted in a volley.

Two minutes later came one of the most remarkable goals ever witnessed in a Women’s World Cup when Lloyd, gathering the ball in her own half, saw Kaihori far off her line and shot from the half-way line with the scrambling Japanese keeper only able to touch the ball onto the post and into the net.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)