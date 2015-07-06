Jul 5, 2015; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Political and sporting leaders took to social media to express their thoughts on Sunday's women's World Cup final between the the United States and Japan in Vancouver.

The Americans won the match 5-2 to clinch the title for the first time, with Carli Lloyd scoring three of her team's goals.

- -

"What a win for Team USA! Great game @CarliLloyd! Your country is so proud of all of you. Come visit the White House with the World Cup soon." - U.S. President Barack Obama.

- -

"Japan’s Nadeshiko were runner’s up for Women’s World Cup. They went to the final two consecutive times and they united to play hard till the end. They gave courage to the Japanese people." - Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

- -

"A #FIFAWWC hat-trick for the #USA. Congratulations on becoming the 1st team to win 3 Women's World Cups." - FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

- -

"Here's to fearless women chasing their goals. Congratulations, Team #USA!" - U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

- -

"Fitting end to 4th of July weekend. Congrats @CarliLloyd and #USWNT on their 3rd World Cup title!" - U.S. Presidential candidate Jeb Bush.

- -

"Love watching history being made. There is nothing like it. Go USA!" - U.S. golfer Tiger Woods.

- -

"Way to go @ussoccer_wnt !!! World Cup champs!! #USA." - U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps.

- -

"My Goodness!! #Magisterial @CarliLloyd." - U.S. basketballer Kobe Bryant.

- -

"amazing performance #USWNT !! Congrats Jill and the entire team!! WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!" - U.S. men's national coach Juergen Klinsmann.

- -

"Well done #JPN! We are proud of what you achieved at the #FIFAWWC." - Asian Football Confederation.

- -

"Am so proud of you, Nadeshiko. Entire nation is, again, encouraged by your earnest effort. Thank you,

#FIFAWWC15Final." - Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa.

- -

"They always provide a dream. The fact that they got to the final shows how strong they are. We (the men) must learn from them." - Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki.

- -

"Congrats ladies! Proud of you aboard @Space_Station." U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly.

(Editing by Julian Linden)