June 11, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; China PR players salute to Chinese fans following the 1-0 victory against Netherlands in a Group A soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

June 11, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal (16), forward Vivianne Miedema (9) and midfielder Sherida Spitse (8) defend on a corner kick against China PR during the second half in a Group A soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

June 11, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; China PR midfielder Tan Ruyin (19) collides with Netherlands midfielder Danielle Van De Donk (10) while playing for the ball during a Group A soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

June 11, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; China PR midfielder Wang Lisi (21) moves in to score a goal against Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal (16) during extra time in a Group A soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

EDMONTON A delicate stoppage time winner from Wang Lisi lifted China to a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands on Thursday, moving the Asians back into contention for top spot in Group A at the Women's World Cup.

After a deflating 1-0 loss to Canada due to a late goal in their opener on Saturday, China turned the tables on the Netherlands when Wang ran onto a loose ball and stabbed it into the low corner past an uncertain Sari Van Veenendaal as the Dutch keeper came out to challenge.

China had dominated possession firing 25 shots at the Dutch net until Wang's delicate touch finally hit the mark.

The win left the group up for grabs with three teams, China, Canada and the Netherlands all on three points, while New Zealand sit at the bottom on zero points.

Canada and New Zealand play later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)