July 10 The United States returned to the top of the FIFA women's world rankings on Friday following their 5-2 World Cup final win over Japan on Sunday.

The American's third World Cup title lifted them above second-placed Germany who they beat 2-0 in the semi-finals in Canada to the top of the burgeoning 141-team rankings.

Quarter-finalists France, beaten on penalties by Germany, remain third, runners-up Japan are fourth having failed to retain the title, while England climbed up to a highest-ever position of fifth after they beat Germany to take bronze.

World Cup finalists Colombia (25th), Costa Rica (34th) and Cameroon (43rd) also rose to their highest ever ranking.

The resumption of women's matches in Indonesia, Congo, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Gabon and Kenya meant the rankings now feature 141 teams, the most since 2007, FIFA said.

1 (2) United States 2189 points

2 (1) Germany 2115

3 (3) France 2081

4 (4) Japan 2073

5 (6) England 2038

6 (7) Brazil 1975

7 (5) Sweden 1971

8 (8) North Korea 1969

9 (10) Australia 1968

10 (11) Norway 1927 (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)