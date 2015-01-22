U.S. soccer player Hope Solo attends a training session during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eltham College in London August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

United States women's team goalkeeper Hope Solo has been suspended for 30 days by U.S Soccer following an incident during the team's training camp.

Solo's husband, former Seattle Seahawks NFL player Jerramy Stevens, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Media reports said Solo was in the car but was not cited in the incident by Manhattan Beach police officials.

U.S. Soccer said, "the suspension stems from an incident that occurred during the current WNT training camp being held in Carson, California."

Solo has been released from training camp and will miss the USA's matches in Europe on February 8 in France and five days later in England.

"During our current National Team camp, Hope made a poor decision that has resulted in a negative impact on U.S. Soccer and her team mates," said U.S. Women's National Team head coach Jill Ellis in a statement.

"We feel at this time it is best for her to step away from the team."

The suspension comes a week after charges against Solo in a domestic violence case were dropped by a judge in Washington state.

The U.S are preparing for the Women's World Cup in Canada in June when they will aim to win their third title following victories in 1991 and 1999.

Ellis has three other goalkeepers currently in the training camp - Nicole Barnhart, Ashlyn Harris and Alyssa Naeher.

Barnhart deputised for Solo in 2010 and 2011 when she was recovering from a shoulder injury.

