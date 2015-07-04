UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tottenham suffer crushing title blow with defeat at West Ham
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
EDMONTON, Canada, July 4 Fara Williams struck an extra-time winner from the penalty spot as England defeated Germany 1-0 to claim third place in the Women's World Cup on Saturday.
The Lionesses gained some consolation for their heartbreaking defeat by Japan in the semi-finals as they produced a gritty display to sink the twice world champions.
A fiercely competitive game, scoreless after normal time, was decided three minutes into the second period of extra-time when England substitute Lianne Sanderson was pulled down by Tabea Kemme and Williams coolly slotted home.
The win was the first for England's women against Germany.
United States face defending champions Japan in Sunday's final at BC Place in Vancouver.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
May 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace