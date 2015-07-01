United States defender Julie Johnston (19) fouls Germany forward Alexandra Popp (18) during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Germany was awarded a penalty kick on the play. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Germany forward Celia Sasic (13) reacts after missing a penalty kick against the United States during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States fans cheer after the semifinals game against Germany in the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. United States defeated Germany 2-0 Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

United States fan holds up a sign after the semifinals game against Germany in the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. United States defeated Germany 2-0. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

United States forward Kelley O'Hara (5) celebrates her goal during the second half against Germany in the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

United States defender Kelley O'Hara (5) celebrates with forward Abby Wambach (20) after scoring against Germany during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

MONTREAL The United States reached the final of the women's football World Cup for the second time in a row on Tuesday, taking advantage of a dubious penalty to beat top-ranked Germany 2-0 in a hugely enjoyable game.

Captain Carli Lloyd converted her spot kick in the 69th minute after the Romanian referee ruled that Annike Krahn had obstructed Alex Morgan. Replays showed the offence clearly took place outside the box.

Substitute Kelley O'Hara flicked the ball home from close range in the 84th minute to seal a merited victory in front of a passionate Montreal crowd of more than 51,000, most of them Americans.

The United States - who lost in the 2011 final to Japan - will meet the winners of the Japan and England semi-final in Vancouver this Sunday.

The Americans rode their luck in the 63rd minute when Germany's Celia Sasic missed a spot kick of her own.

U.S. defender Julie Johnston was adjudged to have dragged down Alexandra Popp but escaped with just a yellow card.

Germany, who had to play 30 minutes of extra time in their quarter final against France last Friday, were sluggish from the start and rarely threatened the inventive fleet-footed Americans.

(Editing by Steve Keating.)