Rashford rocket gives United away win in Europa semi
Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.
France will host the 2019 women's World Cup and the Under-20 women's tournament in 2018 after beating off competition from South Korea for the hosting rights, FIFA said on Thursday.
Five countries had originally declared an interest in staging the events but England, New Zealand and South Africa fell by the wayside last year leaving France and South Korea to battle it out.
The decision to award France the two events was taken by the FIFA Executive Committee, the world body said in a statement.
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel plundered five wickets as they scored a stunning victory by bowling out Pakistan for 81 on the final day of the second test in Barbados on Thursday.