LONDON, May 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - FIFA 16, the
latest instalment of the world's most popular football video
game, will feature women's teams for the first time, the company
which makes the game announced on Thursday.
Twelve international teams including England, Germany,
Brazil and the United States will appear in the next FIFA game,
to be released in September. The series has been running since
1993, but so far has featured only male teams.
This is a tough week for the real FIFA, which is embroiled
in a wide-ranging corruption scandal. Sepp Blatter, FIFA's
embattled president, infamously said in 2004 that women
footballers should wear "tighter shorts" to promote "a more
female aesthetic".
A new trailer released by EA Sports on Thursday shows female
players preparing for action, and computer-generated versions of
stars like England's Stephanie Houghton and the United States'
Alex Morgan scoring goals before screaming crowds.
"We're not here to stand and watch, this is our game too,"
says a female voice. A selection of stars then say "we're in the
game", a play on EA Sports' famous slogan "it's in the game".
The month-long FIFA Women's World Cup tournament kicks off
in two weeks in Canada, and earlier this week Nigerian forward
Asisat Oshoala was named the first ever BBC Women's Footballer
of the Year.
In November, Irish striker Stephanie Roche finished second
in FIFA's annual "most beautiful" goal of the year award,
flicking the ball skyward before firing home a sensational
volley for Peamount United against Wexford Youths.
She was the first woman to make the final shortlist of
three, alongside the Netherlands' Robin van Persie and
Colombia's James Rodriguez, who won the 2014 Puskas Award.
