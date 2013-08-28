YAOUNDE Cameroon's long-serving goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni has been restored to the squad, almost a year after his last game, in a 25-man selection for the World Cup qualifier against Libya in Yaounde on September 8.

The Malaga goalkeeper, who has won more than 70 caps since his debut for the Indomitable Lions while still a teenager, returns for the first time since October after suffering some of the blame for Cameroon's failure to qualify for the last African Nations Cup finals.

Coach Volker Finke also named three new players for the Group I tie in which Cameroon must avoid defeat to progress to the next phase of the African qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup.

The newcomers are Sammy Ndjock from Antalyaspor in Turkey, Raoul Loe of Spain's Osasuna and Aboubakar Oumarou who plays for Vojvodiva Novi Sad in Serbia.

World body FIFA lifted in July an indefinite suspension from international football, imposed on Cameroon because of alleged government interference in the country's federation, clearing the way for the team to finish their qualifiers. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Alan Baldwin)