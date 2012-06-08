June 8 African Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure has been cleared fit to play for the Ivory Coast in this weekend's World Cup qualifier against Morocco in Marrakech, the Ivorian Football Federation said in Abidjan on Friday.

Saturday's match will mark the midfielder's first appearance since he limped off with a hamstring injury during Manchester City's dramatic Premier League-winning final day victory over Queen's Park Rangers on May 13.

Toure traveled as part of a 23-man squad to Morocco for the Group C game, which comes a week after the Ivorians began their bid for a third successive World Cup finals appearance by beating Tanzania 2-0 in Abidjan.

Toure missed that match and a warm-up international against Mali in France a week earlier.

Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Gambia in their opening group fixture last weekend. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)