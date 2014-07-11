Argentina's national soccer players celebrate after their teammate Maxi Rodriguez scored the decisive goal during a penalty shoot-out against the Netherlands at their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

RIO DE JANEIRO Argentina have been fined 300,000 Swiss francs ($336,000) for failing to bring players to four pre-match news conferences during the World Cup, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

FIFA's disciplinary committee said Argentina had breached its media and marketing regulations in news conferences on the day before games against Nigeria, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands with only coach Alejandro Sabella present.

The coach is supposed to appear alongside a player.

"The objective... is to allow media, and ultimately fans, to have an opportunity to follow a team's preparations, while also allowing each team to have the best possible environment for those preparations," soccer's world governing body said.

There was no immediate response from Argentina, who face Germany in the World Cup final on Sunday.

