June 15 When Argentina meet Bosnia at the Maracana on Sunday it will be their first ever World Cup match in Brazil, having turned their back on the 1950 finals for political reasons after qualifying at a canter.

Now the Argentine Football Association (AFA) are in trouble with FIFA over a banner the team showed before kickoff in their last warmup against Slovenia in La Plata eight days ago which read "La Malvinas son argentinas" (the Falklands are Argentine).

But the Falklands, over which Argentina lost a war with Britain in 1982, will be far from the minds of Lionel Messi's team, set on beating Bosnia in their Group F clash as they bid to return to the Maracana on July 13 for the final.

Earlier this week FIFA issued a statement saying it had opened a disciplinary case against the AFA "based on an apparent breach of art. 60 of the FIFA Stadium and Security Regulations ("Prevention of provocative and aggressive actions") and art. 52 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code ("Team Misconduct")."

The AFA has made no comment on FIFA's decision and Reuters' efforts for a reaction from Argentine team officials were unsuccessful. Also, Argentine media, both for and against the government of President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, have carried no reactions.

However, the decision to display the banner at the La Plata game would appear to be a decision imposed on the team. Argentina has been in conflict with Britain since the 19th century over the sovereignty of the British-held Falklands.

The government has close political ties with AFA after taking football broadcasting away from the powerful giant Grupo Clarin media organization and putting it on free state television as Futbol Para Todos (Football for All).

ENGLAND CLASH

Argentina's players said politics should be kept out of their 1986 quarter-final with England in Mexico, their first football meeting since the war four years earlier, but for Argentine fans Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" fisted opener and "Goal of the Century" romp through the England defence for a 2-1 victory were revenge for defeat on the battlefield.

Politics undid what might have been a successful bid for the world title in Brazil 64 years ago, Argentina withdrawing their strong side over a conflict with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The CBF, then part of the sports confederation known as the CBD, considered it a snub when Argentina, hit by a players' strike in 1948 that led to an exodus of top players including the great Alfredo di Stefano to Colombia, refused to defend their Copa America title in Brazil in 1949.

Brazil also would not support Argentina's bid to stage the next World Cup finals in South America and Europe landed two in a row in Switzerland and Sweden.

Argentina's reaction was to also snub the 1954 finals too while believing they were playing the best football in the world and when they reappeared in Sweden in 1958 and were bundled out in the group stage after a 6-1 mauling by Czechoslovakia they found they had fallen far behind.

World titles in 1978 and 1986 repaired the damage to Argentine pride and, with a team that boasts the game's current best player in Messi, they fancy their chances of a third triumph in their arch rivals' own back yard. (editing by Justin Palmer)