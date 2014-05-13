BUENOS AIRES May 13 Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis earned a surprise inclusion on Tuesday in Argentina's provisional 30-man World Cup squad.

The centre back, a veteran of the 2010 finals who lost his place in coach Alejandro Sabella's team after a 1-1 draw at home to Bolivia in a South American qualifier in November 2011, has enjoyed a good end to his first season in England, helping City win the Premier League.

The other surprises on the list were Catania midfielder Fabian Rinaudo and right back Gabriel Mercado of Argentine title favourites River Plate.

Sabella also selected injured midfielders Fernando Gago, Augusto Fernandez and Angel Di Maria, who hope to be fit in time for the tournament in Brazil starting on June 12. Argentina face Iran, Bosnia and Nigeria in Group F.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Sampdoria), Mariano Andujar (Catania), Agustin Orion (Boca Juniors)

Defenders: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Federico Fernandez (Napoli), Ezequiel Garay (Benfica), Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon), Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Jose Basanta (Monterrey), Nicolas Otamendi (Atletico Mineiro), Lisandro Lopez (Getafe), Gabriel Mercado (River Plate)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Fernando Gago (Boca Juniors), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Ever Banega (Newell's Old Boys), Ricardo Alvarez (Inter Milan), Augusto Fernandez (Celta Vigo), Jose Sosa (Atletico Madrid), Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid), Maxi Rodriguez (Newell's Old Boys), Fabian Rinaudo (Catania), Enzo Perez (Benfica)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Franco Di Santo (Werder Bremen)