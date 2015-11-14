Australia's Tomi Juric acknowledges the crowd after their Asian Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SYDNEY Asian champions Australia will be without striker Tomi Juric and playmaker Tom Rogic for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Juric injured a groin and Rogic suffered quad soreness in Thursday's 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in Canberra and they will not be risked for the fixture against lowly opponents who they beat 5-0 at home in September.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou opted against calling up replacements for the Group B clash.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond)