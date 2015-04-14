KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 The combined second round qualifying draw for 2018 World Cup and 2019 Asian Cup conducted in Malaysia on Tuesday.

Group A: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, East

Timor, Malaysia.

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan,

Bangladesh.

Group C: China, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, Hong Kong.

Group D: Iran, Oman, India, Turkmenistan, Guam.

Group E: Japan, Syria, Afghanistan, Singapore, Cambodia.

Group F: Iraq, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan.

Group G: South Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Myanmar, Laos.

Group H: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Philippines, North Korea,

Yemen.

* The eight group winners and four best runners-up advance to the third round of World Cup qualifying in Asia and also qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates.

* A separate tournament to determine the other 12 Asian Cup qualifiers will take place involving the 28 teams that didn't advance to the next stage of World Cup qualifiers.

Matches to be played on June 11, 16. Sept. 3 and 8. Oct. 8 and 13. Nov. 12 and 17 and March 24 and 29. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore. Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)