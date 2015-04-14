Asian Football Confederation's Shin Man Gil draws Afghanistan for Group E in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers during the preliminary joint qualification round 2 draw in Kuala Lumpur, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

SINGAPORE The combined second round qualifying draw for 2018 World Cup and 2019 Asian Cup took place in Malaysia on Tuesday. Here is a breakdown of Groups A-D.

Group A

The improving United Arab Emirates and traditional Asian powerhouse Saudi Arabia are sure to fight it out for top spot.

The Saudis, who have qualified for four World Cups, have had the better of clashes between the two but have struggled of late with the constant chopping and changing of coaches.

The Emiratis have improved sharply with a core group of young players, led by head coach Mahdi Ali, and finished third at the Asian Cup in January after knocking out the holders Japan.

Malaysia and Palestine should pose problems for the big two at home but will likely be battling for third place in the group. East Timor beat Mongolia in the first round and are competing at this stage for the first time.

- -

Group B

Asian champions Australia face some lengthy journeys across Asia and will not enjoy returning to Jordan, where they were beaten 2-1 in the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jordan went on to lose to Uruguay in the intercontinental playoff but failed to build on that with a dire run under former England captain Ray Wilkins, who left after the group stage at the Asian Cup.

They still have a core group of talented players but need to find the solid organisation and high intensity that troubled the Australians before.

Long trips to central Asia to face Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for the first time should not pose on field problems for the Socceroos.

Jordan lost to Kyrgyzstan in the 2010 qualifiers but should have too much for them this time around. Bangladesh will be grateful for the regular matches but are likely to make little impression.

- -

Group C

China's young team against Qatar's naturalised talent will be the battle for top spot in Group C.

China won admirers at the Asian Cup with the team developing well under Frenchman Alain Perrin and reaching the quarter-finals, unlike Qatar who had a disastrous tournament and exited at the group stage.

Qatar boast the better record in a relatively even head-to-head, winning the last contest 2-0 at the 2011 Asian Cup and are desperate to prove they can compete against the best ahead of staging the 2022 tournament.

The Maldives may well be one of the world's most beautiful holiday destinations but travelling can be tough in and around the islands. The Afghanistan team complained of sea sickness during last year's AFC Challenge Cup and were also involved in a traffic accident.

Bhutan, happy to have ditched the "world's worst tag" after beating Sri Lanka in the last round should offer little resistance against Qatar and China, who they have never enjoyed the best of political relations with. Hong Kong, seeded five in the group, could threaten for third spot.

- -

Group D

Asia's top ranked side Iran will be happy with their draw after being pitched against inferior sides in relative close proximity, Guam aside.

Oman are likely to take second in the group but lack the fire power in attack to trouble Iran, even if Carlos Queiroz is no longer coach.

India will have another shot at removing the tag of "sleeping giant" under the guidance of Englishman Stephen Constantine. His compatriot, Gary White, will push them for third after making strong inroads since taking charge of Guam.

Turkmenistan have never lost to Iran, beating them twice in four matches. The last a 1-0 win in Tehran in 1996. A repeat would be a huge shock for a side ranked 159th in the world.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Julian Linden)