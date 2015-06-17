KUALA LUMPUR Palestine head coach Abdel Nasser Barakat advised his Malaysian counterpart to dump most of his players after being surprised at how easily they folded during a 6-0 demolition in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Seyam Tamer, 22, and Maraaba Sameh, 23, each scored twice in the rout at the Bukit Jalil Stadium to open their international accounts as Barakat's decision to do away with the veterans and start with a number of young players yielded dividends.

"I think they need to do the same as the Palestinian national team...we changed most of the players," Barakat told Bernama News Agency on Wednesday.

"We wanted to win this game but we were surprised because it was a very big result, we did not expect they will give up after conceding three goals and did not try to get back to the game."

Malaysia coach Dollah Salleh said changes would happen and that he was the man to resolve the problems after asking if he would stand down.

"I am not a coward...I am not panicking but I am disappointed at what was shown by the players," he said.

"When we conceded the fourth goal to Palestine, the players appeared to have given up. I must make changes, maybe I will change half the players.

"We must change in terms of character and everything."

For Palestine, things are looking up under the guidance of Barakat, who took charge after their maiden Asian Cup campaign in January ended at the group stage.

They begun their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying bid with a painful, last gasp 3-2 defeat by Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

But Tuesday's healthy win sent them top of Group A and buoyed confidence they could make it through a tough pool also containing United Arab Emirates and East Timor.

"We entered this qualifying round to get more experience, good results and give confidence to the players," said Barakat.

"However, a 6-0 win is surely a big boost for the team."

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)