BANGKOK Southeast Asian champions Thailand left it late as they eked out a 1-0 win over a cagey Vietnam in their opening match of their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying campaign on Sunday.

The Thais dominated and had the best of the chances in the Group F opener at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok which looked like heading for a stalemate before substitute Pokkhao Anan struck with nine minutes remaining.

The midfielder picked up the ball outside of the Vietnam penalty area, feinted to hit with his right before unleashing a left foot drive into the far corner.

Vietnam's limited attacking endeavour all but extinguished when Minh Chau Nguyen was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a clumsy lunging foul in the 71st minute, with the Thais guilty of wasting late chances to add to their tally.

Hopes are high in Thailand that their young team can top the group -- also featuring Indonesia, Iraq and Taiwan -- and qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and the next round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Sunday's fixture had been brought forward at both side's request as many of the players will feature in the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore next month. Their next match is away to Taiwan on June 16.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Toby Davis)