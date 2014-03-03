Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
April 20 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 34 of the Premier League on April 22 and 23 (1400 GMT unless stated):
MELBOURNE, March 3 Australia will play a friendly against South Africa in May in a farewell match to local fans before embarking on their third successive World Cup campaign.
The Socceroos will play "Bafana Bafana" at Sydney's Olympic stadium on May 26 after a final home training camp in New South Wales state's Central Coast, Football Federation Australia said in a statement on Monday.
The match will be the teams' first clash since a 2-2 draw in London in 2008.
The Ange Postecoglou-coached Socceroos will also play a warmup against fellow World Cup qualifiers Croatia in Brazil on June 6, a week before their opening match of the June 12 - July 13 finals against Chile.
Australia have been drawn in the tough Group B with Spain, Chile and Netherlands.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
April 20 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 34 of the Premier League on April 22 and 23 (1400 GMT unless stated):
MANCHESTER, England, April 20 Liverpool have a chance to consolidate their position in the Champions League qualification spots when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, while three of the top four are in FA Cup semi-final action.