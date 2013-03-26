Oman's Ismail Al-Ajmi (C) fends off Australia's Tom Oar (L) and Matt McKay during their World Cup qualifying soccer match in Sydney, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Australia were forced to come from two goals down to keep their bid to reach a third successive World Cup finals just about on track with a 2-2 draw against Oman in an Asian qualifier on Tuesday.

The visitors stunned the 34,603 crowd at Sydney's Olympic stadium by taking a 1-0 lead through Abdul Aziz Mubarak in the sixth minute and doubling it courtesy of a Mile Jedinak own goal four minutes after the break.

Tim Cahill cut the deficit with a trademark header on 51 minutes, however, and midfielder Brett Holman equalised with a 25-metre strike five minutes from time.

The draw means Australia and Oman are locked together on six points, seven behind runaway Group B leaders Japan, one ahead of Iraq and two clear of Jordan, who meet the Japanese later on Tuesday. The top two qualify for Brazil in 2014.

Cahill was named man-of-the-match for what sometimes looked like a solo effort to get his side back into the match but Oman goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi might feel aggrieved having denied the New York Red Bulls forward with a string of fine saves.

Australia coach Holger Osieck was tactically outwitted by Oman's Paul Le Guen in the first half, the visitors showing far more adventure than anyone had expected and getting an early reward.

Mubarak got in behind defender Michael Thwaite and latched onto a hopeful lobbed pass before turning and drilling the ball low under the legs of Australian goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer from the corner of the six-yard area.

Going behind failed to galvanise the home side and they continued to labour in attack.

The boos started as early as the 36th minute, shortly after Holman had headed the ball into the arms of Al-Habsi for Australia's first attempt on target.

Australia's hole got deeper five minutes into the second half when the Omani forward Raed Saleh rounded Matt McKay on the right flank and his cross was turned into his own net by Jedinak.

That finally provoked a response from the Socceroos and two minutes later Cahill rose to steer a header into the far corner of the Oman goal from a Luke Wilkshire corner for his 27th international goal.

Australia were now playing at the sort of tempo Cahill had said would be required and the former Everton forward was three times brilliantly denied by saves from Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Al-Habsi.

A deflected Wilkshire shot beat Al-Habsi on the hour mark but came off the bar and post and bounced awkwardly for Cahill following up.

Just when it looked like Oman might just claim a famous victory, Holman found some space coming in from the left flank and unleashed a powerful drive into the far corner. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)