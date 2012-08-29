Aug 29 Goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer is set to become the first Australian to win 100 international caps after being named in the Socceroos squad for their World Cup qualifier against Jordan next month.

The 39-year-old Fulham goalkeeper could reach the figure in a Sept. 6 friendly away to Lebanon, five days before the fourth round Group B clash.

"His contribution has been extraordinary over the years," Australia coach Holger Osieck said of Schwarzer in an interview with the Football Federation of Australia after naming his squad on Wednesday.

"It is no surprise he is the first to get to the 100 caps mark because he is the role model of the professional and a great personality."

Australia drew their opening two fourth-round matches away to Oman and at home to Asian champions Japan as they bid to qualify for their third consecutive World Cup.

As they look for their first win in the five-team group, where only two sides are guaranteed a place in Brazil in 2014, Osieck recalled forward Tim Cahill to the squad after he missed the friendly loss to Scotland earlier this month.

Also returning is South Korea-based midfielder Matt McKay to a familiar looking 22-man squad, once again led by defender Lucas Neill.

Japan lead the group on seven points from three matches with Iraq, Australia and Oman on two points and Jordan last on one.

Jordan suffered a humiliating 6-0 away defeat by Japan in June but have proven tricky to beat at their home ground in Amman. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)