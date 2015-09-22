MELBOURNE Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has welcomed back Asian Cup-winning forwards Tomi Juric and James Troisi, and defender Trent Sainsbury into his 23-man squad for the Socceroos World Cup qualifier against Jordan next month.

Victory at Amman International Stadium will tighten Australia's hold over Group B in Asian qualifying, which they lead from second placed Jordan by two points.

Postecoglou has also named uncapped Bradford City left back James Meredith in the squad released on Wednesday after monitoring his progression in the English third-tier side.

"We have been keeping an eye on James for the past 18 months and this season he has started well so well bring him in to see how he fits into the system," Postecoglou said in a statement.

"We still need a bit more depth in our fullback areas so James has a chance to impress and show us he can add something to our rapidly increasing pool of players."

Australia won all three of their qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh and Tajikistan but Jordan offer a step up in class.

"On paper this is the toughest match we face but we have seen in the earlier games, especially the clash with Kyrgyzstan away, that these matches present challenges on and off the field," Postecoglou said.

"The last time Australia faced Jordan in Amman we lost that game so we have to be well prepared."

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Alex Cisak, Adam Federici Eugene Galekovic

Defenders - Jason Davidson, Tarek Elrich, James Meredith, Matt Spiranovic, Ryan McGowan, Trent Sainsbury, Alex Wilkinson, Bailey Wright

Midfielders - Luke Brattan, Massimo Luongo, Matt McKay, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tommy Oar, Tom Rogic

Forwards - Nathan Burns, Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Matthew Leckie, James Troisi

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)