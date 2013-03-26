March 26 Under-pressure Portugal shrugged off the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo by securing a 2-0 victory over 10-man Azerbaijan in a World Cup Group F qualifier in Baku thanks to goals from Bruno Alves and Hugo Almeida on Tuesday.

The win means Portugal, who have not missed a major international tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France, moved onto 11 points from six matches.

The result also puts an end to a five-game winless streak which Portugal had failed to break last Friday when they stumbled to 3-3 draw in Israel.

Ronaldo, watching in the stands because of a suspension picked up in Tel Aviv, saw Azerbaijan's defensive heroics fall apart after forward Rauf Aliyev was sent off for a second yellow card early into the second half.

Portugal took advantage soon after when Bruno Alves, who scored the opener in Israel, sprinted towards a Joao Moutinho corner and towered above the Azeri defence to head in after 63 minutes.

Substitute Hugo Almeida then finished off Azerbaijan with an easy header in the box from a Fabio Coentrao cross with 10 minutes to go.

Russia top the group in the automatic qualification spot with 12 points from four matches. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Mark Meadows)