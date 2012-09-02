Real Madrid's Kaka gestures during their friendly soccer match against Benfica at the Luz stadium in Lisbon July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/Files

BRASILIA Soccer fans in Brazil have voted to name the official tournament ball 'Brazuca', a playful slang word for native Brazilians which received nearly 80 percent of the votes in an online poll by event sponsor Adidas.

More than a million voters in the 2014 host nation chose Brazuca over Canavalesca, denoting someone who revels in the raucous annual carnival celebrations and Bossa Nova, the famous samba-jazz music genre popularized in Rio de Janeiro in the 1950s and 1960s.

The winning name was announced on television where former Brazil captain Cafu made a guest appearance. Brazuca was also the choice of Brazilian midfielder and Real Madrid player Kaka who revealed his vote in a recorded video from Spain.

The concept of naming the World Cup ball began in Mexico in 1970 with the Telstar. Among the more memorable balls in the years since were the Tango in Argentina in 1978, the Azteca in Mexico in 1986 and the Jabulani in South Africa in 2010.

(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Tim Hart)