BRASILIA, Sept 2 Soccer fans in Brazil have
voted to name the official tournament ball 'Brazuca', a playful
slang word for native Brazilians which received nearly 80
percent of the votes in an online poll by event sponsor Adidas.
More than a million voters in the 2014 host nation chose
Brazuca over Canavalesca, denoting someone who revels in the
raucous annual carnival celebrations and Bossa Nova, the famous
samba-jazz music genre popularized in Rio de Janeiro in the
1950s and 1960s.
The winning name was announced on television where former
Brazil captain Cafu made a guest appearance. Brazuca was also
the choice of Brazilian midfielder and Real Madrid player Kaka
who revealed his vote in a recorded video from Spain.
The concept of naming the World Cup ball began in Mexico in
1970 with the Telstar. Among the more memorable balls in the
years since were the Tango in Argentina in 1978, the Azteca in
Mexico in 1986 and the Jabulani in South Africa in 2010.
