BRUSSELS Oct 7 Belgium captain Vincent Kompany has been ruled out of the country's final two World Cup qualifiers due to a groin injury sustained at the weekend.

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots tweeted on Monday that the Manchester City defender would miss Friday's Group A fixture in Croatia and the visit of Wales four days later.

Kompany was substituted 34 minutes into City's 3-1 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

Wilmots also said striker Christian Benteke would definitely not be fit for the Croatia clash, but might return for the home game against Wales.

Benteke picked up a hip injury in Aston Villa's 1-0 victory at Norwich on Sept. 21. Villa initially said he would be out for at least four weeks.

Belgium top Group A with a five-point advantage over second placed Croatia and a draw in Zagreb would mean they reach their first finals in 12 years.

Even if they lose to Croatia, Belgium would still ensure their ticket to Brazil in 2014 with victory in their last match against Wales. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Wildey)