BRUSSELS Oct 16 Belgium demonstrated a gulf in class over Scotland with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday that maintained their lead at the top of World Cup qualifying group A.

Christian Benteke headed the opener from a Kevin De Bruyne cross after 69 minutes and defender Vincent Kompany secured the points with a wonderful individual goal two minutes later.

Only several fine saves from Scottish keeper Allan McGregor, Belgian imprecision and some luck had kept Scotland in the game for more than an hour.

The visitors' two best chances came from free kicks on the edge of the Belgian penalty area. Shaun Maloney forced keeper Thibaut Courtois to leap high to his right in the 24th minute, while Kris Commons stretched Courtois shortly before halftime.

Belgium made their dominance pay after the break, first through Benteke's far-post header and then through Kompany, who turned neatly just inside the area before whipping a right-foot shot into the top right-hand corner of McGregor's goal.

Belgian have 10 points from four games and lead Croatia on goal difference, with the group increasingly looking like a battle between the two, particularly after Serbia's 1-0 defeat in Macedonia.

Scotland, who conceded two late goals in a 2-1 defeat to Wales on Friday, are bottom of the section with two points from four games.

