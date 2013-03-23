UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
March 23 Benin midfielder Stephane Sessegnon has withdrawn from the squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Algeria due to injury, his English Premier League club Sunderland said on Saturday.
"Sessegnon has remained on Wearside for treatment on an injury during the international break. He will remain with the club's medical staff ahead of next weekend's (league) game against Manchester United," said the club website (www.safc.com).
Sunderland did not give any details of the injury although local media reported that it is likely to be a groin problem he first aggravated at Queens Park Rangers two weeks ago.
Sessegnon's withdrawal is the second blow to Benin after striker Mickael Pote was injured in German league action last week. Benin lead by one point after two matches in Group H. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)