RIO DE JANEIRO UEFA president Michel Platini will introduce goal-line technology at the 2016 European Championship in France, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Friday.

Platini, the former France midfielder and national coach, has been a staunch opponent of the system in his seven years as UEFA chief.

The system is being used by FIFA at the World Cup for the first time.

Platini has made no secret of his opposition to video technology determining whether the ball has crossed the line or not, but Blatter said in an interview on FIFA's website (www.fifa.com) that Platini had changed his mind.

"I have spoken to UEFA president Michel Platini who said he will introduce goal-line technology at the next European Championship in France in 2016," said Blatter, once an opponent of the system himself.

Platini was not immediately available for comment.

Blatter changed his mind about using technology in 2010 after England's Frank Lampard had a goal disallowed against Germany in the World Cup in South Africa.

"It helps the referee and the public and now there is no more discussion about whether a goal was scored or not scored, and ultimately scoring goals in the objective of football," he said.

"I am sure that professional leagues will follow," Blatter added.

