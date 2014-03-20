LONDON, March 20 Adidas will supply the kit for debutants Bosnia at the World Cup this year, the German sportswear company said on Thursday, meaning it will sponsor nine of the 32 teams in the tournament.

Bosnia will wear the new kit for the first time in a friendly against Mexico in Chicago on June 3 just ahead of the World Cup in Brazil.

"This is a landmark moment for our nation - making our first appearance in a major tournament and partnering with Adidas," said Elvedin Begic, president of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation.

Italian-based Legea, one of the smaller players in the sportswear industry, is the current supplier for Bosnia.

Adidas and U.S. rival Nike are battling for supremacy in a soccer kit industry worth more than $5 billion annually.

Nike is the kit supplier for 10 teams including hosts Brazil. German sportswear company Puma, number three in the market, is the partner to eight finalists. (Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Toby Davis)