SAO PAULO A judge in Rio de Janeiro has dismissed charges that former Brazil striker Adriano was involved in drug trafficking.

Prosecutors had alleged that the 32-year-old former Inter Milan, Flamengo and Corinthians player bought a motorbike for a Rio drug trafficker to use in criminal activities in 2008.

However, judge Maria Tereza Donatti said in a statement that there was not enough evidence to go to trial and closed the case.

Adriano, whose full name is Adriano Leite Ribeiro, is negotiating a return to football with French second division side Le Havre.

He has been out the game since attempting a brief comeback with Atletico Paranaense earlier this year.

The troubled striker won the Copa America and Confederations Cup with Brazil and two Serie A scudettos with Inter but has spent years battling drink and weight problems.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)