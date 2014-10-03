Brazil's Dani Alves (R), Neymar (2nd R), Hulk (3rd R) and teammates watch the 2014 World Cup third-place playoff between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Dani Alves has blamed the media for Brazil's unsuccessful World Cup campaign but conceded that the team did not prepare properly ahead of the humiliating 7-1 defeat by Germany in the semi-final.

"We had good players but we didn't prepare for the game against Germany," Alves said in an interview with Lance!, Brazil's biggest sports newspaper, on Friday.

The Barcelona defender played in Brazil's first four games in the tournament but was then dropped and missed the semi-final along with Neymar, who was injured, and suspended captain Thiago Silva.

Brazil were demolished as Germany scored five goals without reply in an astounding first half.

Alves did not elaborate on how the side was unprepared but blamed the media scrum that always surrounds the national team, known as the selecao.

"The press did not let us work in peace," the 77-times capped Alves said, sidestepping the fact that the suffocating spotlight never stopped previous Brazilian sides winning the Cup.

"You look at other teams and they have 15 minutes of open training. And the press accepts that. But you don't see anything like that in Brazil, where they cover the national team 24 hours a day.

"The press in Brazil gives you compliments if you win. You get a slap in the face if you lose. To me, that was the biggest problem for the selecao, the over exposure."

Alves said earlier this week he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season and move to England.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Chadband)