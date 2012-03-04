March 4 The head of Brazil's soccer confederation, Ricardo Teixeira, is confident the country will stage an "unforgettable" World Cup in 2014 despite the slow pace of preparations and disagreements between the government and FIFA.

The comments from Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Teixeira came after the government said on Saturday it would no longer deal with FIFA secretary-general Jerome Valcke, who had said 2014 organisers needed "a kick up the backside."

Valcke's comments marked a further escalation of a dispute that has simmered for years as stadiums, hotels, roads and other basic infrastructure for the 2014 Cup run badly behind schedule.

"FIFA's concerns in relation to the preparations for any World Cup are natural and legitimate," said Teixeria in a statement. "But the organisation can relax because Brazil and its people have the competence and integrity to organise an impeccable, unforgettable World Cup."

Brazil's Congress has angered FIFA by dragging its feet over legislation which needs to be passed for the World Cup, including a law that would overturn a ban on the sale of alcohol at games.

Politicians also want to protect special discounts for students and old age pensioners which are guaranteed under Brazilian law but could be overturned by the proposed World Cup Bill.

Valcke said Brazil should have passed the bill in 2007 as part of guarantees given by the government for being awarded the tournament.

"It could seem some aspects of the World Cup organisation are progressing slowly. But in every democratic process, the discussions should be ample and take the interests of the public into account," added Teixeira.

Head of both the CBF and local organising committee, Teixeira said there was no chance of Brazil losing the tournament, which was earmarked for South America under FIFA's short-lived rotation system.

"(The World Cup) is coming to one of the six biggest economies on the planet, to a country which is still growing while most of the world is going through a serious crisis," he added. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, Editing by Peter Rutherford)