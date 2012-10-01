By Peter Murphy
BRASILIA Oct 1 A Brazilian theatre company is
touring the country with a new comedy playing on the public's
growing fears that hosting the 2014 World Cup will be a disaster
with unfinished stadiums and overwhelmed airports.
"The Cup is Ours" by Brasilia slapstick comedians "De 4 e
melhor", portrays a chaotic tournament which starts late while
finishing touches are put on stadiums and an opening ceremony
botched by corrupt officials who have stolen the cash to pay for
it.
"We are making these criticisms because it's obvious that
there are a lot of things to deal with urgently. But if this Cup
is to be a success, it will take a lot more than criticism," the
play's director Flavio Nardelli told Reuters backstage.
FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke caused a diplomatic
storm in March when he said Brazil needed a "kick up the
backside" to speed up preparations. Brazil refused to work with
him before FIFA eventually patched up relations.
Despite earlier concerns about progress on new stadiums,
most are now roughly on schedule, though costs are soaring. But
transportation infrastructure, from airports to public transport
and hotels, still look woefully inadequate for an expected
600,000 visitors.
The comedy group hopes to take the play to all 12 cities
which will host games from the tournament.
In one sketch, soccer fans learn from the airport announcer
after a half dozen gate changes, that their overbooked flight
has been cancelled and they will be bussed to a game in Sao
Paulo, a two-day journey, "for a rebooking fee of only 213
reais", about $100.
"A lot of people are telling us they can identify with these
scenes. People are saying it's the comment you hear most at the
airports today: 'Imagine when it's the World Cup'," Nardelli
said.
In other sketches, a fan from Brazil's soccer nemesis
Argentina, is conned out of cash by a quick-thinking beggar and
an American woman runs for safety from a flirt with broken
English who misunderstands her words as welcoming his advances.
At the final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil faces Argentina. A
shot fired from one of the dozens of shanty towns that sprawl
across its hillsides, hits three-time World Player of the Year,
Argentina's Lionel Messi, securing victory for the hosts.
A handful of audience members interviewed were confident
preparations would fall into place and that Brazilians would
resort to the culturally instilled 'jeitinho', or 'little way'
to creatively dribble around difficulties.
"I think it will happen because it just has to. We will have
to do something, I don't know what but we will have to do it,"
said Gustavo Tosto, an employee of the public airport operator
as the audience shuffled out of the theater.
