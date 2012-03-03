SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazil has ruled out dealing with FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke after he said the country needed a "kick up the backside" to be ready in time to host the 2014 World Cup.

Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo told a news conference on Saturday that Valcke's words a day earlier were "offensive" and "unacceptable."

"The government will no longer accept...(Valcke) as an interlocutor," Rebelo said.

"The FIFA secretary's declarations ... make it difficult to have an environment of cooperation and understanding."

Brazil's decision was a further escalation of a dispute with FIFA that has simmered for years as several Brazilian stadiums, hotels, roads and other basic infrastructure for the 2014 Cup run badly behind schedule.

Valcke, who was due to visit Brazil in coming days, said on Friday that "not a lot is moving" in the country's preparations.

"The concern is nothing is made or prepared to receive so many people. I am sorry to say but things are not working in Brazil," Valcke told reporters in England where he was attending the annual meeting of FIFA's International Football Association Board.

"You expect more support," added Valcke. "You have to push yourself, get a kick up the backside and just deliver this World Cup." (Writing by Brian Winter, editing by Alan Baldwin)