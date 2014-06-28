AC Milan's Kaka reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Inter Milan at San Siro stadium in Milan May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

SAO PAULO World Cup winner Kaka says Brazil's current strikers do not measure up to those from years gone by, but he has backed Fred and Jo to come good at this tournament.

He also praised Oscar after comparisons were drawn between the AC Milan great and the Chelsea playmaker.

"First, I don't think Brazil does not have good strikers nowadays," the former Brazil international Kaka told reporters on Friday. "I think (former forwards) Romario and Ronaldo were on another level; they were another step up.

"I think Fred and Jo are good players," he said of Brazil's two main strikers, "they are players who capable of being in the Brazil squad.

"Fred had a wonderful Confederations Cup last year. He did not start this World Cup very well but he has already scored once and I think he can be crucial and can help Brazil a lot."

Fred netted five goals in five games during Brazil's Confederations Cup triumph, but failed to score in their two opening World Cup matches against Croatia and Mexico.

After the Croatia game, he was accused of diving to win Brazil a dubious penalty.

The Fluminense striker finally got on the scoresheet in Brazil's last outing, a 4-1 win over Cameroon, who finished bottom of Group A.

Kaka, who was a fringe member of the Brazil squad that won the World Cup in Japan in 2002, paid tribute to Oscar, who was one of the stars of that 3-1 win over Croatia.

The Chelsea midfielder scored Brazil's third goal and was a constant menace to the Europeans with his running and dribbling, drawing favourable comparisons with the AC Milan great.

"Oscar has shown that he's very important to the Brazil squad," Kaka said.

"I was really happy with his first game and with his goal. And with regards to him being like me; even I think that we have different skills. That's because he is a player who knows his role, always looking for the goal and he also supports the team in other ways."

Kaka also gave his opinion on Uruguay's banned striker Luis Suarez, who was sent home after biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini in a Group D match this week.

"I think Uruguay have lost too much, not just Uruguay the whole World Cup loses a great player who brings a lot to the competition and Uruguay," Kaka said.

"On the whole, I think everybody will lose something; Uruguay and the World Cup. And on the pitch I have never felt the urge bite anybody."

Kaka shot down rumours he would be leaving AC Milan to move to the United States or return to his first club Sao Paulo.

"I'm not leaving AC Milan," he said. "Every year, you (the media) speculate a lot about my future. It is part of my history, every year there is so much speculation. So the only thing for certain and that is official, is that July 9 I will return to Milan."

(Editing by Toby Davis)