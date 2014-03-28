Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte and U.S. rapper Pitbull pose at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Files

With Brazil frantically trying to finish off stadiums in time for the June 12 World Cup kickoff, one of the official songs for the tournament is aptly called "Dar um Jeito (We Will Find A Way).

FIFA said the anthem, one of four official songs, will be performed by guitar great Santana, Haitian-American rapper Wyclef Jean, Swedish DJ Avicii and Brazilian Latin Grammy winner Alexandre Pires at the closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on July 13.

Other tracks on the album feature Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull.

World soccer's ruling body FIFA has repeatedly expressed concern over the last-minute rush to prepare infrastructure for the finals, the first to be held in South America since 1978.

Three of the 12 stadiums are still not ready and several public transportation projects have been abandoned or scaled back.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)