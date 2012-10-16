By Ana Flor
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil Oct 16 FIFA general
secretary Jerome Valcke voiced doubts on Tuesday that Brazil
will have all six stadiums ready for the Confederations Cup in
June 2013 due to the slow pace of preparations.
The tournament is considered a dress-rehearsal for the World
Cup that Brazil is hosting the following year at 12 stadiums
which are being upgraded or rebuilt from scratch in Brazil's
largest cities.
"At this pace, we are not going to have six stadiums ready
for the Confederations Cup," he told reporters after visiting
the 66,800-capacity Minerao stadium, home to Atletico Mineiro
and Cruzeiro.
The Belo Horizonte stadium has more than 80 percent of its
upgrade completed and is the closest to being ready, along with
Fortaleza's Castelao stadium.
Recife's Arena Pernambuco is the main concern for the
Confederation Cup organisers. Only 64 percent of the
construction has been completed just eight months from the
tournament, according to contractor Odebrecht Infraestructura.
Valcke was briefly declared a persona non grata by the
Brazilian government in March for saying Brazil needed a "kick
up the backside" to speed up preparations for the World Cup.
His remark severely strained relations between FIFA and
Brazil, though they have since improved. Valcke, on a trip to
check work on the stadiums with Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo,
said they were working together to get things done on time.
But even the Brazilian minister could not guarantee delivery
on time.
"We don't have a single stadium ready for the Confederations
Cup. We have deadlines. Stadiums that are on schedule will host
matches, those that don't make the deadline won't," Rebelo said.
The other venues chosen for the Confederations Cup are
Salvador's Fonte Nova stadium, Rio de Janeiro's famous Maracana
and Brasilia's Mane Garrincha stadium which is being totally
rebuilt.
FIFA has given the six cities until mid-November to prove
they are on track. If they are not, they could be dropped from
the tournament. FIFA has contingency plans to play the matches
in five or even four cities if necessary.
The Confederations Cup features FIFA's six regional
champions along with the host nation and the World Cup holders.
Spain, Italy, Mexico, Uruguay, Japan and Tahiti have
qualified for next year's tournament and will be joined by the
winners of the African Nations Cup.
Brazil will kick off the tournament in Brasilia on June 15
and the final will be played at Maracana on June 30.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle, editing by Ed Osmond)