SOFIA Oct 2 Verona striker Valeri Bojinov has been recalled to the Bulgaria squad for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers against Denmark on Oct. 12 and away to Czech Republic four days later, the Bulgarian Football Union said on Tuesday.

However, experienced Bolton Wanderers winger Martin Petrov and Terek Grozny midfielder Blagoy Georgiev were again omitted by coach Luboslav Penev.

Last week, Georgiev, capped 50 times by the Balkan country, said he was open to the idea of coming out of international retirement. The 31-year-old quit the national team last October.

Bojinov, largely ignored by previous coach Lothar Matthaeus, missed Bulgaria's opening qualifiers due to lack of match practice.

Bulgaria have enjoyed a solid start to their qualifying campaign, drawing 2-2 at home with Euro 2012 runners-up Italy and beating Armenia 1-0 to lie second in Group B with four points, level with leaders Italy.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nikolay Mihaylov (Twente Enschede), Stoyan Kolev (Chernomorets Burgas), Vladislav Stoyanov (Sherif Tiraspol)

Defenders: Yordan Minev (Ludogorets), Nikolay Bodurov (Litex Lovech), Iliya Milanov (Litex Lovech), Ivan Ivanov (Partizan Belgrade), Alexander Alexandrov (Cherno More Varna), Petar Zanev (Volin Lutsk), Veselin Minev (Antalyaspor)

Midfielders: Svetoslav Dyakov (Ludogorets), Vladimir Gadzhev (Levski Sofia), Georgi Sarmov (Kasimpasa), Georgi Milanov (Litex Lovech), Stanislav Manolev (PSV Eindhoven), Alexander Tonev (Lech Poznan), Stefan Velev (Beroe Stara Zagora), Hristo Zlatinski (Lokomotiv Plovdiv), Georgi Iliev (Cherno More Varna)

Forwards: Ivelin Popov (Kuban Krasnodar), Ivan Stoyanov (Ludogorets), Iliyan Mitsanski (Kaiserlsautern), Emil Gargorov (Ludogorets), Dimitar Rangelov (Luzern), Valeri Bojinov (Verona) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)