* Argentina confirm Slovenia pre-World Cup match

* Add Trinidad and Tobago to friendlies in June (Updates with Argentina denial, changes dateline)

BUENOS AIRES Jan 3 Confusion reigned for two World Cup finalists on Friday with Cameroon announcing a warm-up against Argentina on June 6 that the South Americans later denied, instead confirming a friendly with Slovenia a day later.

Guillermo Tofoni, whose World Eleven agency organises all Argentina's friendlies, told Reuters they would play their last warm-up against the Slovenians at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires on June 7.

He denied Argentina would meet Cameroon in a friendly before the Brazil finals.

Apart from the Slovenia game, Lionel Messi's team will play Trinidad and Tobago, probably on June 4 at a venue yet to be settled, in preparation for their Group F matches against Bosnia, Iran and Nigeria.

"The Slovenia (match) is confirmed and is good for the coach (Alejandro Sabella) because, like Bosnia, they're a country from the former Yugoslavia," Tofoni said.

"Trinidad and Tobago is also already arranged, all that remains is to fix where it will be played but they're a good sparring (partner) for Argentina."

Argentina will also meet Romania in Bucharest on March 5.

Earlier on Friday, Cameroon's national federation said their team would play Portugal and Argentina in friendlies as part of their World Cup build-up.

The Indomitable Lions would take on Portugal on March 5 and Argentina on June 6 at undisclosed venues, it said.

Cameroon have already arranged a friendly against Germany in Moenchengladbach on June 1.

The African nation are in Group A with hosts Brazil, Mexico and Croatia at the finals starting on June 12. (Reporting by Rex Gowar/Tansa Musa; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)