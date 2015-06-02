Soccer player Christine Sinclair stands beside her star during Canada's Walk of Fame induction ceremonies in Toronto September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Canada:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (5) 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Fourth place (2003)

Drawn in Group A with China, New Zealand and Netherlands

- -

Coach: John Herdman

The Englishman was head coach of the New Zealand women's national team at the 2007 and 2011 Women's World Cups and will play his former squad during the Group stage in Canada.

He took over as Canada's coach in 2011 and guided the team to Pan Am gold that year and a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Was a candidate for FIFA Women's World coach of the year in 2012.

- -

Key player: Christine Sinclair. Aged 31. Forward

Canada's flag bearer at the closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics, Sinclair was 16-years-old when she made her national team debut and has been a cornerstone the squad ever since participating in three World Cups and two Olympics.

Described as a charismatic attacker with good passing skills and dangerous in front of goal, Sinclair is a lethal finisher scoring 153 times in 222 international appearances.

She needs five more goals to match American Mia Hamm for second on the all-time list.

- -

FIFA world ranking 8

- -

How they qualified: Host nation

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe, Karina LeBlanc, Erin McLeod

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Allysha Chapman, Robyn Gayle, Carmelina Moscato, Marie-Eve Nault, Lauren Sesselmann, Rhian Wilkinson, Emily Zurrer

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming, Selenia Iacchelli, Kaylyn Kyle, Ashley Lawrence, Diana Matheson, Desiree Scott, Sophie Schmidt

Forwards: Josée Bélanger, Jonelle Filigno, Adriana Leon, Christine Sinclair, Melissa Tancredi

